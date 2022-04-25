The Landing MN to move operations into Salvation Army Center during renovations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Landing MN announced Monday that it will be moving its operations into The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center.

According to The Salvation Army, the move will last for the duration of the renovation of The Landing’s new site at 426 3rd Avenue SE in Rochester. The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center is located at 115 First Avenue NE.

The Salvation Army’s doors will open at 8 a.m. providing services as usual. Programming will be overseen by staff of both organizations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Landing MN will staff extended hours of operation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 pm. on weekends.

Services provided at the day center will still include free showers, access to a resource room of clothing and other basic needs items, and daily served meals.

“The Salvation Army has always been and continues to be actively engaged in serving those experiencing homelessness,” said Major Lisa Mueller of The Salvation Army, “in addition to our array of other programs. During this transition for The Landing MN, we are happy to help fill the gap and ensure that no important services to this population are interrupted.”

“The Landing MN is so grateful for the opportunity to partner with multiple agencies in Rochester to create a network of services for the members of our community experiencing homelessness,” said Holly Fifield, Co-Founder of the Landing, “As our day center services will be discontinued at the Silver Lake Station on April 25, 2022, we are thrilled to be collaborating with The Salvation Army to maintain access to programming while the permanent home for The Landing MN is being purchased and renovated. We look forward to working side by side with our colleagues at The Salvation Army in this effort and many others to come.”

The Landing will officially be operating in the Social Services Center starting Monday, April 25, 2022.

