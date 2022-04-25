Advertisement

Salvation Army ‘Feed the Need’ event changing to food drop off event due to weather

Food Drive
Food Drive(WBNG)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Evangel Church is once again partnering with The Salvation Army to offer “Feed The Need 2 - Building a Community Food Wall” April 30, 2022 in the Evangel Parking lot.

However, this year the event will just be a food drop off event due to predicted uncooperative weather.

The drive by food collection will still be held on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last year, people had the choice to either drive through and drop off food in a couple of minutes or people could stay the whole day and enjoy the activities. Activities of last year’s event included a live band, food trucks, celebrity appearances, a 200 Foot food wall constructed with scaffolding and more.

In 2021, the event was able to stock the Salvation Army food shelves with enough food for four months.

This year, event organizers are hoping with the help of matching funds, to possibly stock the Salvation Army food shelves for one year just with the four hour event.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man airlifted to St. Mary's after two vehicle crash in Byron Saturday morning.
Two vehicle crash sends both drivers to the hospital
The Ying Yang Twins stopped at the Apache Mall in Rochester Saturday afternoon to sign...
Ying Yang Twins make appearance in Rochester
Police Search for Suspect
RPD searching for suspects in shoplifting turned armed robbery at Apache Mall
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Graduation cap
13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

Latest News

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Austin on track to get new affordable housing
Austin on track to get new affordable housing
handcuffs
Rochester man arrested after hitting parked squad car in stolen vehicle