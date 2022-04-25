Salvation Army ‘Feed the Need’ event changing to food drop off event due to weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Evangel Church is once again partnering with The Salvation Army to offer “Feed The Need 2 - Building a Community Food Wall” April 30, 2022 in the Evangel Parking lot.

However, this year the event will just be a food drop off event due to predicted uncooperative weather.

The drive by food collection will still be held on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last year, people had the choice to either drive through and drop off food in a couple of minutes or people could stay the whole day and enjoy the activities. Activities of last year’s event included a live band, food trucks, celebrity appearances, a 200 Foot food wall constructed with scaffolding and more.

In 2021, the event was able to stock the Salvation Army food shelves with enough food for four months.

This year, event organizers are hoping with the help of matching funds, to possibly stock the Salvation Army food shelves for one year just with the four hour event.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.