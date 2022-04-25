Echo Church to relocate to Mayo High School after holding last service at the Castle

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Echo Church wrapped up its final service at the Castle in Rochester Sunday.

Last November, the city of Rochester claimed a contract was breached by housing the church at the Castle. The Castle community started in 2017, after the City Council selected its proposal to open a space for the advancement of art and culture in the city. Echo church was renting space there last year, and the lease was set to expire last Sept. However, the church stayed past its expired lease date, and the city said it no longer met the arts and cultures requirement and needed to leave.

“Having this space for the past 20 months has been the biggest blessing. It provided consistency for our church, the building was not being used to what it was originally intended, but we could come in and provide a space for kids, for families. Then, at the same time, with us operating here on the second floor where I’m standing, the space was still used for the community,” said Echo Church Pastor Christy Cass.

Even though it’s moving out of the castle, the church does have a plan going forward. For now, they will be relocating to Mayo High School Auditorium, and will start with two services there next Sunday.

“We’re taking it a day at a time, a week at a time, but realistically speaking, we’ll be there for the next year at least, and this just gives us time to prepare for our next step, but at the same time giving us space. Portable is crazy and awesome, but we’re really excited to have a lot of space for our church,” said Cass.

To learn more about the church, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.