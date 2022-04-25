Cool and wet weather will continue this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Unfortunately, cold and rainy conditions are expected to continue through the final week of April. As a whole this month, 18 of the 25 days have been below average and that total should grow through the week.

Record Cold High Temp (KTTC)

As of 4 p.m., the high temperature at RST is 36° which would tie the record for the coldest high for April 25th. The last time temperatures were this cold was in 1965.

Weekly Precip Chances (KTTC)

Cloudy and rainy conditions are expected to continue with the cool weather this week. Isolated showers are possible from Wednesday p.m. through Thursday. The main weather this week is expected to move into the region late Friday through Sunday morning. Saturday appears to be the “best chance” of rainfall for our area this week.

Average monthly wind reports (KTTC)

We’ve received some questions lately about how windy it has been in the month of April. Through April 15th, our average wind speed for the month was 15.8 mph. That is only 1.7 mph above average for the month. On average, April is the windiest month of the year with an average wind speed of 14.1 mph. As of the 15th, this April was the 13th windiest month for January through April.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Our average high temperatures for late April are in the lower 60s and temperatures are not expected to be too close to the 60s this week besides Friday. Highs will be stuck in the middle 40s through Thursday. Temperatures will take a jump into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday with overcast skies. Highs fall into the lower 50s and upper 40s for the upcoming weekend.

Rain chances continue on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday morning.

Nick

