Congressional District 1 GOP elects 19-year-old as chair

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s First Congressional District GOP has a new leader, and he’s just 19 years old.

The party announced Aaron Farris as their new chair, after he won 82% of the votes cast in his election. Farris is one of the youngest congressional district chairs nationwide, and in spite of his age, he has already had much experience in the area.

Farris interned for four years on former District One Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s campaign. He served as freeborn county GOP’s Vice chairman and Secretary, and he also had multiple leadership positions with the District 1 GOP.

“We deserve people’s votes,” said Farris. “It’s my goal as the first district chair to explain to people why that is, and make sure I explain to people, especially with the very unique situation we find ourselves in with the special election, exactly what’s going on, exactly what’s on the ballot. That’s a big question this year.”

Farris is a realtor for a local brokerage in Albert Lea.

