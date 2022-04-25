Bright as the Barrys: Hundreds gather for Duluth family’s candlelight vigil

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The community gathered in Duluth Sunday to mourn the Barry Family.

On Thursday the Duluth Police Department announced a man had shot and killed his aunt, uncle, and two young cousins while they slept before turning the gun on himself.

Riana and Sean Barry were in their 40s.

Shiway and Sadie Barry were just 12 and 9 years old.

For the past several days, people have been leaving flowers in front of the Barry’s home in Duluth.

On Sunday evening, family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers gathered in front of the family’s home in the East Hillside neighborhood for a candlelight vigil.

The Barry’s family members asked Duluth City Council President and former neighbor Arik Forsman to host the vigil.

“Many of us have stories here with Shiway and Sadie, their adoring mother Riana, and their proud father Sean,” Forsman said.

Several people shared about the joy they got when buying cookies from the girls.

Mary Hoffman, who has known Riana for more than four years through Girl Scouts, spoke about the huge impact she had.

“Our troop is certainly going to miss all that she has done for the parents, the girls, and the people in our community,” Hoffman said. “Our troop was a better place because of her.”

Selena Davis is a family friend and described the Barrys as loving, down-to-earth, kind, and compassionate.

“Full of service and kindness and free-spirited,” she said. “They didn’t let anything get in their way. They just love life.”

Davis and her family have been helping take care of the younger kids in the Barry’s extended family so they can focus on mourning.

“I met Riana through family birthday parties and camping trips,” Davis said. “So that’s why we’re here: support.”

Among those learning to cope with this unimaginable loss are some of the girls’ classmates, including June Ripley and Nola Senarighi who attended Lowell Elementary with Sadie.

“It’s sad, but it’s so different without her because she was a really nice girl,” Senarighi said. “I just remember when someone was feeling down she would always help them and say, ‘What’s wrong?’ and just help them and she would always make them feel better.”

Friends said the Barrys never hesitated to lend a helping hand, and their love still shines as bright as the lights strung across their home.

Christmas lights now line the neighborhood, which is a symbol of the family’s bright joy.

“We look at the candles and we see their spirits in it,” Ripley said.

Those attending were asked to bring a children’s book to contribute to the family’s Little Free Library.

Relatives of the Barry’s plan to donate the books, since they all loved to read together.

After the music had been played and prayers are spoken, many stayed even after the sun went down; sharing fond memories or providing a shoulder to lean on.

“This has been a tragic week for our community, but this close-knit family’s legacy is one of hope, light, and love,” Forsman said.

A statement from the Barry’s family was read during the vigil.

They asked the crowd to be a good neighbor and always show respect to those around them.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Barry’s relatives with the cost of funeral expenses.

Funeral service plans for the family are still being finalized.

