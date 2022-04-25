Breezy and cold today; temperatures will slowly warm for the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It seems like we just can’t break out of this unseasonably cold, March-like weather pattern and today will be a prime example of the chilly frustration we’ve been dealing with recently. Cold air is pouring into the region to start the week on the backside of a storm system that is moving toward the Great Lakes, making for a cold and blustery Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures in the upper 30s. That’s more than 20 degrees below the seasonal average! A raw northwest breeze will consistently reach 20 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values in the 20s for the most part throughout the day.

Clouds will clear off this evening with mainly clear skies across the area in the overnight hours and low temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Winds will drop off to around ten miles per hour, giving us wind chill levels in the teens and 20s.

High pressure will move through the region Tuesday, providing us with the sunniest weather of the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s and a slight northwest breeze.

Clouds will thicken again on Wednesday as a storm system approaches from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a slight easterly breeze.

A storm system will bring light rain showers to the area io Thursday with high temperatures near 50 degrees and a slight southeast breeze.

After a bright and tranquil Friday that will feature high temperatures just shy of 60 degrees, A large, slow-moving storm system will take aim at the region for the weekend. We’ll have gray skies, gusty winds, and occasional rain in the area Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-50s with a few light showers Sunday, mainly in the afternoon, and highs will be in the low-50s.

