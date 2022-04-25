Advertisement

Austin on track to get new affordable housing

Austin affordable housing
Austin affordable housing(Austin city council)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Austin is closer to making a new affordable housing project a reality.

Austin City Council tentatively approved a $16 million affordable housing proposal earlier this month.

The project proposes a 39-unit apartment building to be constructed near First Avenue SE and Third Street SE, next to the post office.

The building will consist of a mix of one, two, three, and four-bedroom units, a property management office, a supportive services office and a community room. It will also have underground parking and a green space.

According to the proposal, four units will be set aside for households that have experienced homelessness and five units will be set aside for persons with disabilities. On-site support services will be provided.

Rent will range from $670 per month to $1,100 per month.

“In Austin, I would say we are blessed with so many things,” City Councilmember Oballa Oballa said. “Even though the biggest thing in the community that we are struggling with right now is the housing. So, this is great news for us.”

The project will cost $16 million and is being made possible by a partnership between the city of Austin, Hormel Foundation, Mower County, and Three Rivers Community Action which has developed other properties in Austin.

The council is expected to give its final approval at its May 2 meeting.

If everything goes as planned, construction will start at the beginning 2023, and leasing would begin in summer 2024.

