Ying Yang Twins make appearance in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hip-Hop celebrities were in Rochester Saturday.

The Ying Yang Twins stopped at Levels House of Hoodies in the Apache Mall Saturday afternoon. The pair did a meet and greet and signed autographs.

The musical duo performed at the Mayo Civic Center with several other artists, including Bubba Sparxxx and J-Kwon.

The show kicked off at 7 p.m.

