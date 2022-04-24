Ying Yang Twins make appearance in Rochester
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hip-Hop celebrities were in Rochester Saturday.
The Ying Yang Twins stopped at Levels House of Hoodies in the Apache Mall Saturday afternoon. The pair did a meet and greet and signed autographs.
The musical duo performed at the Mayo Civic Center with several other artists, including Bubba Sparxxx and J-Kwon.
The show kicked off at 7 p.m.
