Walz to deliver 1st State of State at Capitol since 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will return to the House chamber Sunday to deliver his annual State of the State address for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Democratic governor’s address will be the last of his first term before facing a stiff challenge from Republicans later this year. Walz is expected to highlight his budget plans and call for compromise in the divided Legislature.

The address comes with four weeks left in the session as lawmakers figure out how to use the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and more than $1 billion in federal pandemic funds.

