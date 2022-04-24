Two vehicle crash sends both drivers to the hospital

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A serious crash in Byron Saturday morning left one man with serious injuries.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 14 and 2nd Street SW in Byron.

44-year-old Kari Peters was driving eastbound on Highway 14 when her vehicle collided with another vehicle also eastbound. 79-year-old Jerald Fix was in the second vehicle, and was airlifted from the scene with life threatening injuries to Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s.

Peters was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She has non-life threatening injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the crash.

