Strong to severe storms expected this evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong to severe storms are possible across southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa during the late Saturday afternoon and evening. The best timing for storms will be from 5 pm until 11 pm. Strong to damaging winds will be the main hazard with these storms, in addition to heavy rainfall and maybe some hail.

Severe weather risk and hazards (KTTC)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 pm for counties west of Highway 52. Storms are expected to impact the Rochester area around 7/8 pm and are expected to weaken as they move further east. Storms will exit our area after midnight. In addition, a wind advisory is in effect until 11p.

Weather Alerts (KTTC)

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with strong winds remaining, out of the southwest at 15-20 mph and gusts near 40 mph.

Quiet and cooler conditions arrive for Sunday with highs in the low 50s and partly sunny skies. Winds will remain strong throughout the day, out of the west at 15-20 mph with gusts near 40 mph, so another wind advisory may be needed.

Below normal temperatures are on tap for the start of the new week with highs in the low 40s. Sunshine returns for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures return to the low 50s Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated rain chances are possible for the late week.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

