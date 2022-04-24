Secondhand store diverts tons of items from landfills

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Earth Day may be over, but Earthfest in Rochester is still in full swing.

Every April, local organization Earthfest helps put on a variety of events to develop a more environmentally sustainable community.

Saturday, folks could stop by Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to shop for some secondhand goods. There was also DIY crafts made out of old ceiling fan blades people could customize and take home.

Earthfest and the ReStore have been working together since 2017. Since ReStore opened, the store has diverted more than twenty three hundred tons of items from being thrown out.

ReStore team members say shopping secondhand is a great way to help the planet.

“That repurposing, that reusing, reducing, recycling, aspect is really helpful to keep things out of the landfill. Having the people come and shop with us, secondhand is keeping those things out of the trash. Keeping things out of being buried underground or burned, and it’s just wonderful for the environment to be able to reuse things and give them a second life,” Rochester ReStore Volunteer Coordinator & Sales Floor Manager Amanda Kintzi said.

Earthfest festivities will continue into next week with its EarthFest Expo. That event is Saturday April 13 in collaboration with the Rochester Farmers Market. There will be several local vendors located on the second level in Floral Hall from 9-noon.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.