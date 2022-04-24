Advertisement

Secondhand store diverts tons of items from landfills

ReStore
ReStore(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Earth Day may be over, but Earthfest in Rochester is still in full swing.

Every April, local organization Earthfest helps put on a variety of events to develop a more environmentally sustainable community.

Saturday, folks could stop by Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to shop for some secondhand goods. There was also DIY crafts made out of old ceiling fan blades people could customize and take home.

Earthfest and the ReStore have been working together since 2017. Since ReStore opened, the store has diverted more than twenty three hundred tons of items from being thrown out.

ReStore team members say shopping secondhand is a great way to help the planet.

“That repurposing, that reusing, reducing, recycling, aspect is really helpful to keep things out of the landfill. Having the people come and shop with us, secondhand is keeping those things out of the trash. Keeping things out of being buried underground or burned, and it’s just wonderful for the environment to be able to reuse things and give them a second life,” Rochester ReStore Volunteer Coordinator & Sales Floor Manager Amanda Kintzi said.

Earthfest festivities will continue into next week with its EarthFest Expo. That event is Saturday April 13 in collaboration with the Rochester Farmers Market. There will be several local vendors located on the second level in Floral Hall from 9-noon.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

power outage generic
Power restored in north Rochester
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests
Brad Burt
Rochester man saves baby from choking; now encouraging first aid training
Senator Senjem
Senator Senjem announces retirement
Rochester woman featured in WW commercial
Rochester woman celebrates weight loss success in national commercial

Latest News

Man airlifted to St. Mary's after two vehicle crash in Byron Saturday morning.
Two vehicle crash sends both drivers to the hospital
Walz to deliver 1st State of State at Capitol since 2019
The Ying Yang Twins stopped at the Apache Mall in Rochester Saturday afternoon to sign...
Ying Yang Twins make appearance in Rochester
YMCA closing
Downtown YMCA opens doors one last time