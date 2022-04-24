Northbound lane on Broadway Avenue closed, expect detours in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A heads up for Rochester drivers: the northbound lane on Broadway Avenue North from 2 Street NE to 5 Street NE is closed starting Sunday.

Pedestrians will also be detoured, as the sidewalk on the east side of Broadway will be closed from Civic Center Drive to 5 Street NE.

Detours will be in place until May 11.

Visit the City of Rochester’s Interactive Construction Impact Map to view other travel impacts related to construction projects.

