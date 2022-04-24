National Guard activated after flash flooding in northwestern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Northwestern Minnesota took a hit from severe spring storms Saturday. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard and declared a peacetime emergency in response. It’s Executive Order 22-08.

National Guard members will provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources.

“When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up to lend a hand,” said Gov. Walz in a statement to KTTC. “I am proud that the Minnesota National Guard has answered this call to serve. The support of the Guard will be critical to ensuring the safety of Minnesotans during this difficult time.”

Saturday’s weather caused flash flooding at Red Lake River in Crookston. It caused roads to shut down, which threatens key facilities, including a fire station. Several counties declared local emergencies. The Polk County Sheriff and emergency manger requested help from the National Guard to help with sand bagging, flood patrol and other emergency operations.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.