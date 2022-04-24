More I-90 eastbound resurfacing construction begins this week, prepare for detours

NEAR STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Single-lane traffic starts Monday on I-90 westbound near Olmsted County Road 6. The detour is expected to last about three weeks.

Single-lane traffic on I-90 eastbound, west of Mower County Road 16 and east of Olmsted County Road 6 will continue until late August.

The eastbound entrance ramp to I-90 at County Road 6 is closed and detoured as well. Drivers on County Road 6, wanting to enter eastbound I-90 will need to follow County Road 6 eastbound into Stewartville, then go north on Highway 63 to the I-90 interchange.

For more information on the I-90 eastbound resurfacing project, click here.

