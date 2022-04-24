Advertisement

Below normal temperatures and blustery winds continue this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a rather stormy Saturday evening, quiet conditions are ahead for the region tonight. Many towns picked up a few tenths of rain, giving the region a nice drink of water.

Rainfall totals from Saturday
Rainfall totals from Saturday(KTTC)

Overnight temperatures will fall back into the low 30s with blustery northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Overcast skies and strong winds continue into the start of the new week on Monday with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph and gusts near 25 mph. Daytime temperatures will be rather chilly with highs only managing the upper 30s.

5 Day Wind Forecast
5 Day Wind Forecast(KTTC)

Below normal temperatures continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and breezy winds. Abundant sunshine is expected Tuesday with more clouds than sun on Wednesday.

The chance for scattered showers returns Thursday with more seasonal temperatures in the low 50s. Cloud cover lasts into Friday with highs in the mid-50s.

Additional shower and thunderstorm chances are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast
Sarah's 7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man airlifted to St. Mary's after two vehicle crash in Byron Saturday morning.
Two vehicle crash sends both drivers to the hospital
The Ying Yang Twins stopped at the Apache Mall in Rochester Saturday afternoon to sign...
Ying Yang Twins make appearance in Rochester
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests
YMCA closing
Downtown YMCA opens doors one last time
Severe weather risk and hazards
Strong to severe storms expected this evening

Latest News

Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast 4/24/22
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast 4/24/22
Severe weather risk and hazards
Strong to severe storms expected this evening
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 4/23/22
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 4/23/22
Severe storms possible Saturday evening, with strong winds and brief downpours.
Nice start to Saturday, followed by strong storms