Below normal temperatures and blustery winds continue this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a rather stormy Saturday evening, quiet conditions are ahead for the region tonight. Many towns picked up a few tenths of rain, giving the region a nice drink of water.

Rainfall totals from Saturday (KTTC)

Overnight temperatures will fall back into the low 30s with blustery northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Overcast skies and strong winds continue into the start of the new week on Monday with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph and gusts near 25 mph. Daytime temperatures will be rather chilly with highs only managing the upper 30s.

5 Day Wind Forecast (KTTC)

Below normal temperatures continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and breezy winds. Abundant sunshine is expected Tuesday with more clouds than sun on Wednesday.

The chance for scattered showers returns Thursday with more seasonal temperatures in the low 50s. Cloud cover lasts into Friday with highs in the mid-50s.

Additional shower and thunderstorm chances are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

