Rochester Art Center displays student art exhibition “Ageless Art”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Art Center is teaming up with Rochester Public Schools to showcase some student art pieces. It’s part of an exhibition titled Ageless Art. It features art made by RPS students in grades K-12.

27 schools participated in the show including 17 elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools and one Alternative Learning Center.

Saturday, students, teachers and families came by the Art Center’s open house to see student’s work on display.

Art Center staff members say they are excited about the collaboration, and believe in the importance of introducing art to kids all throughout the childhood.

“Art is healing, and art lets us express ourselves. Sometimes words just don’t cut it. We can’t really say how we’re feeling. Young people especially can definitely draw and paint and express their inner feelings through their artwork, and it doesn’t seem so scary to do that,” Rochester Art Center education & community outreach coordinator Amy Garretson said.

If you want to check out the Ageless Art Exhibition, it will be up at the Rochester Art Center until May 15.

