Earth Day warriors: Clean and Safe Ambassadors in downtown Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you live in Rochester, you’ve probably seen them: the Downtown Rochester Clean and Safe Ambassadors.

It’s a program that started in 2020. The ambassadors put enhanced effort into cleaning and maintaining places like Peace Plaza and Central Park. In total, they cover 44 blocks downtown.

In 2021, the Clean and Safe Ambassadors picked up more than 96,000 cigarette butts, more than 3,400 COVID-19 masks and collected more than 800 bags of trash. See a compete list of 2021 stats here.

Clean and Safe Ambassadors started its season on April 1. The organization works Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

