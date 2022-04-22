Advertisement

Winona Health celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Week with drive-through event

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17 - 23, 2022, and Winona Health showed its appreciation with an unique drive-through event.

Winona Health recognized its volunteers Thursday with a drive-through event where volunteers drove through the Winona Health parking lot where staff greeted them with gifts.

Staff held up signs, cheered, and sang as the volunteers drove by.

According to Winona Health, its volunteer organization has supported Winona Health since the organization’s founding in 1894.

