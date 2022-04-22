Windy and wet today; more thunderstorms possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is blowing into the region today ahead of a storm system that is approaching from the west. We’ll have occasional rain and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the morning with more widely scattered showers and a few stray thunderstorms in the afternoon. All of this activity is developing along a warm front to our southwest that is associated with the upcoming storm system. A few of these storms may produce one-inch hail and a brief downpour of rainfall. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s this afternoon with gusty southeast winds occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour.

The shower chances will taper off quickly during the evening commute with partly cloudy skies expected throughout our Friday night. Temperatures will remain steady in the 50s this evening and may even climb a few degrees later in the night as the south winds pump in mild air behind the warm front, those gusts at times reaching 30 miles per hour.

We’ll get a taste of mid-May weather Saturday as breaks of sunshine and a gusty south breeze work to warm temperatures to the low 70s in the afternoon. A stray shower or two will be possible in the mid to late morning and again during the afternoon, but the more widespread threat of showers and storms will come after 4:00 PM. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially after 5:00 PM. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats, though a stray tornado can’t be ruled out at this point. South winds tomorrow will gust to 40 miles per hour for much of the day, so it’s going to be a windy and warm situation for the entire area.

Sunday is looking windy and quite a bit cooler in our area as strong southwest and west winds will usher in some cooler weather from the Plains behind the departing storm system. We’ll have sunshine and a few clouds and gusts will reach 35 miles per hour at times. wind chill values will be in the 40s for most of the day.

After a blustery and cold Monday that will feature gusty winds and high temperatures only in the low 40s, slightly warmer air will slowly build into the region. We’ll have sunshine and a few clouds next Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-40s with low 50s likely by Wednesday. A few spotty rain showers will be possible Wednesday evening and for parts of Thursday with highs in the mid-50s Thursday afternoon.

More rain chances lie ahead for next Saturday with high temperatures from next Friday through Sunday the first of May mainly in the low to mid-50s.

