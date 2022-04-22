Advertisement

Two electrocuted in Marathon County while making art

Sheriff’s officials say two people found dead in Marathon County earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted
Electrocution Graphic
Electrocution Graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAW Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Two people found dead in Marathon County earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood that has gained popularity on social media sites.

During a news conference Thursday, officials say the equipment used for fractal burning caused the electrocutions and started a fire in the garage where the two were found which spread to the rest of the house April 6.

An investigation found that Rodriguez and Carolfi had died prior to the fire, WSAW-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, State Fire Marshal and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

Most Read

Rochester woman featured in WW commercial
Rochester woman celebrates weight loss success in national commercial
Lourdes High School
Student upset with Lourdes High School prom policy
Duluth Stand Off
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis
Brad Burt
Rochester man saves baby from choking; now encouraging first aid training
valley high rd to see some updates
Residents concerned about upcoming updates to Valleyhigh Rd NW

Latest News

Historic Wisconsin park management returned to state
Teen charged in Racine fatal shooting to stay in adult court
Dane County Democratic Party chairwoman running for SOS
State Rep. Adam Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake, speaks at a news conference Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in...
AG hopeful Jarchow proposes law enforcement plan