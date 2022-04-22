As summer inches closer, Rochester parks look to fill holes in staffing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt says Rochester is in need of more staff across the board.

“We’re still looking for 15 to 20 more staff,” said Boldt. “We’re not at the red level on the gage yet but hopeful that we’ll get some more quality applicants in the next couple weeks.”

Though he’s staying positive, the currently empty public pools around the Med City will open up to the public in the coming weeks. With the weather getting nicer, the city’s golf courses and parks are getting busy quick.

“We need more lifeguards, staff at the pool, we need more staff for programming that we do, whether it’s accessible recreation or other areas for the summer,” said Boldt.

He also mentioned that for many of these roles, Parks and Rec has had to increase pay, on average, by $2 per hour.

“We feel like that’s helped us,” said Boldt. “We knew about it coming into this year, so we’ve budgeted for it.”

At city-run Soldier’s Field, the sun and warmth led to the course’s busiest day of the season. Around 200 golfers stepped up to the tee box, and head golf pro ‘Watty’ was all by himself in the clubhouse.

“Our outside staff is pretty well complete, certainly looking for more bodies inside,” said WW “Watty” Watson.

“Watty” has now worked at the courses for 29 years, and though he says he has never seen staffing difficulties like this before, he isn’t worried.

“Now everything’s back opened up, we’re now with no masks, so it should be a little easier,” said Watson. “It’s still early, this is really our first really nice day. Maybe people are looking for summer help, maybe haven’t quite grasped the fact that they should be looking right now.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.