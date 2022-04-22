Senator Senjem announces retirement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – State Senator David Senjem (R – Rochester) announced Friday that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

According to a statement from the Senate Republican Caucus, Senator Senjem was first elected in 2002 and has been re-elected six times. He has served as Senate Minority Leader and, in 2010, led Senate Republicans to their first majority in 38 years of partisan elections and became the Senate Majority Leader.

Senator Senjem released the following statement:

“Representing Olmsted and Dodge Counties in the Minnesota Senate has been an unbelievable honor and pleasure. I will forever feel I was able to represent the greatest communities and the most incredible people on the face of the earth. I will continue to strongly represent my constituents and perform the critically important work of the state through the remainder of my term. I have no immediate plans following my retirement but hope to continue to serve in my community and advance public policy following my time in the Senate. I want to thank my family and all those who have so kindly and generously supported me during my time in the Senate. All that I am and have been able to accomplish has been because of this support.”

Senator Senjem has held positions as Minority Lead or Chairman of the Senate Capital Investment Committee for most of his years in the Senate.

Senator Senjem also posted the following on Facebook:

In recent years, he has chaired the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee where he has led in moving Minnesota into a clean energy future. He has also led to the development of mental health crisis centers across Minnesota.

