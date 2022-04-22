Advertisement

Power restored in north Rochester

power outage generic
power outage generic(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: RPU have confirmed that the power outage Friday morning was caused by the storm.

The power outage happened at 9:08 a.m.

Power was restored at 9:29 a.m.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to Rochester Public Utilities (RPU), there are over 2,000 customers without power Friday morning.

The date and time of the outage is posted as 9:06 a.m.

RPU outage map shows that there are 2654 customers without power as of 9:45 a.m. The outage appears to be affecting the north side of Rochester.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

