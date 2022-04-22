“No Mow May” returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Parks and Recreation department is encouraging resident to leave the lawn mower in the shed during the month of May.

It’s an initiative called “No Mow May” and it’s designed to help out pollinators, like bees. May is the time of year where bees come back out and struggle to find food sources.

City leaders say not mowing your lawn for a few weeks, gives them a head start.

“Pollinators are incredibly important to our eco system. And they’ve been suffering numbers wise for years,” Rochester Parks and Rec Program Coordinator Alison Litchy said. “This is one small token that a home owner can do to help pollinators and insects increase. Its an easy step. It doesn’t cost anything. Its a very low barrier to be able to help make an impact.”

Several city parks are also partaking in the month long program.

Residents can pick up a “No Mow Mayo” sign to post in their yard at the Parks and Rec office at city hall.

