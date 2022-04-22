Nice start to Saturday, followed by strong storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a few showers and storms this morning, we’re in for another, stronger round tomorrow evening. Most of our area is at a threat level 2 out of 5, with a lower threat in Winona and Houston counties. Our main concerns with any strong storms will be brief, heavy downpours and wind gusts of 50-60 mph. Hail and tornado threats are low tomorrow.

Severe storms possible Saturday evening, with strong winds and brief downpours. (KTTC)

The good news: all of Saturday won’t be a washout! You’ll have time to get out and enjoy temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s until at least 3 pm. We’ll see sunny skies in the morning, becoming cloudy through the afternoon with strong winds out of the south.

An initial line of showers and storms will develop by about 4 pm but isn’t expected to be severe. A larger, more organized line moves through with a cold front after 7 pm. The second line will bring the possibility of some stronger storms and heavy downpours. Rain totals are expected to be around an inch or less for most of the region.

Warm and sunny start to Saturday, with storms moving in after 4pm. Main severe concern is from 7pm through midnight. (KTTC)

Unfortunately, tomorrow will be our only taste of spring/summer weather in the 7-day forecast. Temperatures drop by 20 degrees on Sunday with highs only in the low 50s. The cooling trend continues into mid-week, with some overnight lows dropping back to the 20s. It looks like we’ll remain mainly dry through next week, with partly sunny to cloudy.

7-day forecast 4/22/22 (KTTC)

