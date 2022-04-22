Advertisement

More businesses flock to downtown, prime real estate still vacant

By Beret Leone
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Between sunshine, sipping and shopping, downtown Rochester was alive Thursday morning.

“The vibe downtown is coming back,” Primp Rochester store manager Robyn Kennedy said. “I’m stoked to see everything.”

Last year, Primp, a trendy clothing boutique, was an empty store on a corner at Peace Plaza. It closed during the height of the pandemic, but its space remained vacant. Thursday morning, Kennedy was busy prepping the store to welcome customers back next week.

“Everyone in Rochester is so sweet and so loyal. They want businesses to grow. Just the whole community is great,” she said.

According to Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director Holly Masek, downtown Rochester added 19 new businesses in 2021. In just 2022, another six.

“It feels so good to have new businesses open. I feel like this has quietly been happening for a while,” Masek said.

Another new business to the downtown repertoire is Mezza 9 Cafe & Bakery. It’s located on Historic 3rd Street.

“It’s been overwhelming support from the communities,” Owner Sammi Lo said. “I thought Rochester needed something different than a coffee shop. We wanted something with more ambiance, flowers, music and jazz. And good coffee and tea. And a very lovely, sweet dessert.”

Even with downtown on the comeback, some prime real estate remains open, like Jerk King’s open space in Peace Plaza.

“A lot of business did have to go dormant. If not close completely,” Masek said. “...I hope people see the opportunity here. Downtown for a long time has been tied to Mayo Clinic, and still will, but we are growing into a neighborhood of our own right.”

