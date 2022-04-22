Advertisement

MLS All-Star Game to pit league stars against LIGA MX

FILE - Major League Soccer's new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept....
FILE - Major League Soccer's new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | ap)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game will again pit the league’s best against their counterparts from Mexico’s LIGA MX.

The game is set for Aug. 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United. The festivities that week will include a concert headlined by Khalid and a skills challenge, the league announced Thursday.

The MLS and LIGA MX All-Stars played to a 1-1 draw last year before MLS prevailed on penalty kicks.

“Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region.”

The match will be broadcast by ESPN and Univision in the United States.

MLS will also introduce initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of the game, with a portion of the ticket proceeds allocated to sustainability efforts in the local community. Other programs surrounding the game will emphasize equity and inclusion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester woman featured in WW commercial
Rochester woman celebrates weight loss success in national commercial
Lourdes High School
Student upset with Lourdes High School prom policy
Duluth Stand Off
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis
Brad Burt
Rochester man saves baby from choking; now encouraging first aid training
valley high rd to see some updates
Residents concerned about upcoming updates to Valleyhigh Rd NW

Latest News

Athlete of the Week - Spencer Anderson, Kasson-Mantorville Baseball
Athlete of the Week - Spencer Anderson, Kasson-Mantorville Baseball
Maurice Cain, Cain's Development and Skills
Maurice Cain Teaching and Sharing Passion Through Cain’s Development and Skills
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
WATCH: “Remembering Pat”
Pat Lund
Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund