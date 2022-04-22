Advertisement

Migrating birds enjoying Rochester waterways

By Megan Zemple
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several migrating birds have been visiting some Rochester waterways this spring.

Avocets were spotted at Cascade Lake Park Thursday. They are medium-sized, white and black birds with brown heads, long skinny bills and legs that resemble stilts.

Avocets
Avocets(Donald Anderson)

“There’s loafing areas, where there aren’t too many people or other animals,” Birder Joel Dunnette said. “So birds will come and stay for months, we’ve had waterfowl around here ever since the ice started melting away on the edges.”

Avocets
Avocets(Donald Anderson)

According to the Minnesota Bird Atlas, avocets make a stop in Minnesota on their way up north to places like Canada. They usually spend winter on the west coast.

Swans and black-headed ducks have also been sighted. Dunnette said swans can be elusive. Some birds head out quickly to their next destinations, other stay a while.

Avocets
Avocets(Donald Anderson)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester woman featured in WW commercial
Rochester woman celebrates weight loss success in national commercial
Lourdes High School
Student upset with Lourdes High School prom policy
Duluth Stand Off
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis
Brad Burt
Rochester man saves baby from choking; now encouraging first aid training
valley high rd to see some updates
Residents concerned about upcoming updates to Valleyhigh Rd NW

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Migrating birds stopping in Rochester
Migrating birds making stops in Rochester
Winona Health celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Week with drive-through event
Winona Health celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Week with drive-through event
Winona Health celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Week with drive-through event
Winona Health celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Week with drive-through event