Migrating birds enjoying Rochester waterways

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several migrating birds have been visiting some Rochester waterways this spring.

Avocets were spotted at Cascade Lake Park Thursday. They are medium-sized, white and black birds with brown heads, long skinny bills and legs that resemble stilts.

Avocets (Donald Anderson)

“There’s loafing areas, where there aren’t too many people or other animals,” Birder Joel Dunnette said. “So birds will come and stay for months, we’ve had waterfowl around here ever since the ice started melting away on the edges.”

According to the Minnesota Bird Atlas, avocets make a stop in Minnesota on their way up north to places like Canada. They usually spend winter on the west coast.

Swans and black-headed ducks have also been sighted. Dunnette said swans can be elusive. Some birds head out quickly to their next destinations, other stay a while.

