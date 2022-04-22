History Center of Olmsted County community gardens expands with new projects

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The History Center of Olmsted County community gardens are back this year, available to rent, and have expanded to allow local immigrants to grow their own food.

The center has partnered again with The Village Agricultural Cooperative in Rochester, a organization that promotes urban farming and connects different cultures within the community. It was founded in 2019.

Immigrants from all over the world have been growing food in the history center’s garden for a couple years. Now, the gardens have grown by three acres to give the immigrants more room to experiment with growing food from their native countries, in a Minnesota climate.

The project is being funded by a federal agriculture grant. According to the project’s website, some of the produce that will be grown include tomatillos and Asian greens.

The Village will also be holding pop up farmers markets for immigrants to sell their food.

History Center of Olmsted County Executive Dir. Wayne Gannaway said many of the immigrants are interested in making a career out of farming.

“This gives them an expanded opportunity to practice, experiment to grow their own vegetables,” he said. “This is going to be an exciting season, so many people will be enjoying the nearly 50 acres of land we have here.”

Garden plots are available for the public to rent. The gardens have easy access to water, are fenced in and some are raised. There are also tools available on-site.

The cost is $75 for history center members and $100 for non-members. To apply or learn more, call 507-282-9447, or visit the The History Center of Olmsted County website.

