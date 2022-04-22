Advertisement

Evers creates new office of environmental justice

FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers(andy manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order creating a new office of environmental justice, announcing the move on Earth Day.

Republicans last year removed the office from Evers’ proposed budget. But the Democrat up for reelection this November got around them by creating it through an executive order on Friday.

The new office will work with the existing Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy.

The goal will be to facilitate collaboration across state agencies to promote environmentally just policies.

Evers earlier this week released the state’s first clean energy plan.

