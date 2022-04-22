EARTH DAY: Proper recycling tips

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We hear it all the time, reduce, reuse, recycle, but as you think about how you can give back to the planet this Earth Day, a big way is to make sure you are properly recycling your waste.

Recycling guide (Olmsted County Recycling Center)

Here is a guide the Olmsted County Recycling Center created that tells you which items should and shouldn’t be put in your curbside recycling bin. It’s also important to remember to clean out any leftover food or liquids left in the items you recycle.

Now, there are some items that can be recycled, but not in your curbside bin like TV’s, computers and other electronic items. Those items should be brought to the Recycling Center Plus.

“A lot of residents think that what they roll out to the curb in the recycling cart is going to be brought to Olmsted’s Recycling Center Plus, and that’s not the case, so there are just a few differences in terms of what the Recycling Center Plus takes as acceptable for recyclable materials versus what you can put in your cart,” Olmsted County Environmental Resources Communications Specialist Anthony Wittmer said.

If you’re unsure about where to throw away your trash and recyclables, the Recycling Center has a feature on their website where you can type in the item and find out the proper way to dispose of it.

