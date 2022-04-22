Advertisement

Earth Day activities across Southeast Minnesota

Earth Day
Earth Day(WCJB)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today, we take extra time to celebrate our planet and work to preserve it for generations to come for Earth Day. There are a number of ways you can get involved in supporting the environment in our area.

You can help pick up trash at Chester Woods Lake in Eyota on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Project MN Youth Outdoors is hosting the cleanup and watershed education activity for families at the Olmsted County park. Tools will be provided.

There will be an Earth Day flower planting event for volunteers to help beautify Chester Woods Park on Saturday, April 23, at 9 a.m. Families with school-aged children are welcome to plant native wildflowers there. Tools and plants will be provided.

Also on Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Winona County History Center will have a traveling exhibit with activities to learn about well-water testing. The History Center will have free admission on Friday and Saturday for Earth Day. The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

EarthFest Expo Rochester is holding its signature event on Saturday, April 30, at the Rochester Famers Market, located at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds at 9 a.m. The event will feature vendors and a display of electric vehicles.

To learn more about Earth Day, click here.

