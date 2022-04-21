Sunny and mild today; windy and warmer for the next two days with strong thunderstorm chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and very pleasant day ahead of us thanks to strong high pressure that is moving into the region from the west. Aside from some pesky morning fog in a few spots, we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky throughout our Thursday with temperatures warming quickly to the upper 50s by mid-afternoon. A moderate west breeze of around 15 miles per hour will add a slight chill to the air at times, but otherwise, it will stand as the first time all week we’ll be anywhere close to the seasonal average.

Clouds will thicken late tonight with some showers developing well after midnight ahead of a large storm system that will be approaching from the west. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees throughout the night with gusty southeast winds developing late.

Expect showers throughout much of the morning Friday with just a few isolated late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies for most of the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s and a gusty southeast breeze that will reach 30 miles per hour at times.

Saturday will feature occasional sunshine during the day with a strong, gusty south wind that will help temperatures climb into the low 70s. A few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible, some of which may become strong to severe. the primary threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts in those storms. Gusts of wind throughout the day will be around 35 to 40 miles per hour.

Cooler, drier air will blow into the region on Sunday in the wake of the departing storm system. Expect bright, cool sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the low 50s and southwest winds will reach 30 miles per hour at times.

We’ll have sunshine and cold winds on Monday with high temperatures only in the low 40s with a light breeze and upper 40s in store for our Tuesday.

After a storm system generates a few spotty afternoon showers next Wednesday, temperatures will climb from the low 50s to the mid-50s for the remainder of the upcoming week. Additional rounds of rain will be possible next Friday and perhaps a portion of next Saturday with high temperatures in the 50s.

