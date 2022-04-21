Showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After beautiful weather on Thursday, a more active weather pattern returns for Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms will be possible both Friday and Saturday.

Two day outlook (KTTC)

Temperatures Friday will be in the upper 50s with showers and thunderstorms possible in the morning. The main threat of rain will be along and to the south of I-90 on Friday. Temperatures continue to warm Saturday with highs warming into the 70s for the first time in 2022 in Rochester, With the boost in temperatures and moisture, there will be a chance of storms through the afternoon and evening Saturday.

2 day severe weather outlook (KTTC)

The overall severe weather threat for Friday is low with the highest threat staying in the central plains. The threat then shifts to SE MN and NE IA Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now, our threat level is a 2 out of 5 for storms Saturday. My overall confidence is still low with thunderstorm development but it’s something we will have to keep an eye on as move data comes in.

Rainfall outlook (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25-1.00″ across SE MN and NE IA. Right now, models are keeping the heaviest rain to the south of I-90.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will take a tumble next week. Highs will be in the 40s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows dropping into the 20s. Highs recover slightly Wednesday and Thursday as they return to the middle and lower 50s. After the rain chances on Saturday, dry conditions settle in through late next week.

Stay weather aware Saturday afternoon! We’ll have more updates coming.

Nick

