Rochester woman celebrates weight lost success in national commercial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman is getting national recognition for her impressive weight loss with a new commercial.

Katie Schmitt was down on her luck at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She lost her job due to cuts, she was dealing with her daughter’s distance learning and she was more than 100 lbs overweight.

“I really needed to take a new look at my life, and I knew losing weight needed to be a priority,” Schmitt said. "

She decided to take control of her weight and she started the WW program, formerly known as Weight Watchers. She said she started slow, with keeping track of her points, and the weight started to come off. She eventually added in moderate exercise.

She lost 115 lbs in 14 months.

“This was life changing for me,” she said. “I could eat the foods that I love. In the beginning, I was overwhelmed by the amount of weight I had to lose. Really focusing on sleep and tracking my food helped a lot.”

She posted her journey with pictures through the WW app, and representatives from the company noticed. Earlier this year, they reached out to her and asked if she would be interested in being featured in a national commercial with comedian James Corden, who is also on his own weight loss journey.

Schmitt jumped at the chance and headed to Los Angeles to shoot the commercial with Corden. Six other peoples’ stories from around the country were also featured.

“This was so unexpected, losing weight for me was reward enough,” she said. “I feel amazing, I feel on top of the world. I have so much energy. And then to be asked to share my story, was amazing.”

She said everyone on the set was very kind and she made a lot of new friends.

When it comes to weight loss success, she said making things slow and simple were key for her. She urges people to be gentle with themselves, take breaks and change their mindsets.

“I have always heard that losing weight is hard so I believed it,” she said. That belief held me back for a long time. I really had to challenge my thinking as I started WW, and reimagine what weight loss could look like for me. I focused on the things that made my weight loss journey easier, fun, and beautiful. I even created a mantra to keep my mindset in check, “My body loves losing weight.”

She has been able to maintain her weight for three months so far. Her husband has also benefitted from her change in eating habits, as he has lost 30 lbs.

“My daughter can put her arms around my waist now,” she said. “It makes me so happy.”

The commercial can be seen on most channels across the country.

