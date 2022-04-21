Rochester man saves baby from choking; now encouraging first aid training

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man’s quick thinking at a restaurant saved a baby’s life two Saturdays ago. Brad Burt is a nurse at the Mayo Clinic, and despite his long career, hasn’t had to use his first aid training outside of work

“Being a nurse, run into some situations, but I’ve never run into something like emergent that I had to do, so I was kind of nervous, but once I figured it out that I needed to jump in, training took over, and I just did what I was taught to do,” he said.

Burt was able to administer back thrusts to the child, clearing her throat and saving her life. He wants to encourage others to get CPR and first aid certified, no matter your profession.

“I think it’s very important that everyone should learn this skill. Restaurant workers, parents, because choking and things like that can happen at home, in the car. It can happen really anywhere. There’s not always going to be a healthcare professional that’s gonna be nearby always so it’s really important to learn those skills,” he said.

One place you can get certified in CPR and first aid is the American Red Cross.

“We can teach, in the first 20 minutes of a class, a student will learn enough to save a life,” SE Minnesota American Red Cross Executive Director Melanie Tschida said.

The Red Cross sees a variety of people in its classes from medical professionals or grandparents.

“We also just have people who want to know what to do in case of an emergency. Maybe they have found themselves in a situation where they witnessed something that happened, and they didn’t know what to do, and they didn’t like that feeling,” Tschida said.

Knowing the basics of first aid is one of the easiest ways you can save someone’s life.

“The best thing is to know you know what you’re doing, that you can help save that life,” Tschida said.

“It gives me a little pep in my step knowing that when it came to it, that I had to use my skills, I was able to do it. I felt confident, and it all worked out,” Burt said.

If you are interested in getting CPR and first aid certified with the Red Cross, the organization has several hybrid classes available.

