Residents concerned about upcoming updates to Valleyhigh Rd NW

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –To those that have lived in Rochester for a while, things now look quite different.

“20 years ago, there were no houses around, we’d walk our dog down the road, it wasn’t busy,” said Rick Wing, owner of Clip and Dip Grooming and Boarding.

Rick and Anne Wing have run their family-owned dog grooming business off this stretch of Valleyhigh Drive for more than 20 years.

“Now, for us to go out our driveway, you need to pay attention because people come from either side really quickly,” said Wing.

They say the county informed them of the changes coming to their street, and several trees in the area were chopped down to make way for this project.

“We see deer and turkeys and a lot of animals out here, and now it’s gonna be a road,” said Owner Anne Wing.

Olmsted County Public Works says it will be turning updating the width and repaving Valleyhigh Drive until County Road 158. Where the road intersects with 34th St. NW and 60th Ave NW, there will be a roundabout.

“Each of them comes at a curve, and so, by combining them into one, you combine those conflict points into one intersection making it safer,” said Ben Johnson, Olmsted County Public Works Director.

Johnson is overseeing this project, and says the overall cost will total around $16 million. The efforts will span over two construction seasons.

“Two years of federal funds, and it has local option sales tax, that’s Olmsted County’s funding, and it also has state aid funding,” said Johnson.

