Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis

Duluth Stand Off
Duluth Stand Off(KBJR/CBS 3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Five people were found dead inside a Duluth, Minnesota, home on Wednesday, after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis, authorities said.

The dead included the male reported to be in crisis.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said police in nearby Hermantown got an initial request to check on someone in that city at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation led them to contact Duluth police. Authorities eventually went to a Duluth home, where they found the bodies. Duluth is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Minneapolis, on the shore of Lake Superior.

Tusken called it an “unimaginable tragedy,” WDIO-TV reported. He said a dog was also found deceased.

In a news release, police said officers “obtained information that the subject had access to weapons” and several law enforcement agencies were called to assist. The area was searched before authorities went inside.

Kate Van Daele, a city spokeswoman, said the male reported to be in crisis was among the dead. She said police aren’t seeking any suspects and there’s no threat to the public.

Police said it is believed that all of the deceased are related, but the nature of the relationship was not immediately released. Police also did not say how they died.

Police said they are investigating.

