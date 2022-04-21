Mankato Clinic awarded bench made of recycled plastics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Zero Waste awarded Mankato Clinic with a Trex bench made of recycled plastics for collecting and recycling more than 600 pounds of soft plastics in the last year.

Mankato Clinic employees collected plastic film, pallet wraps, plastic bags and other soft plastics.

Central Supply takes all of Mankato Clinic’s recyclables; they have three boxes at three different locations.

“Recycling is really important to us at Mankato Clinic and a lot of that plastic would otherwise be thrown away. So, you know every month or two I am carrying two giant bags and dropping it off at our local grocery store,” said Marie Wood, communications coordinator at Mankato Clinic.

Mankato Area Zero Waste and Mankato Clinic wants to see the program expand to more businesses and institutions.

“How many staff the Mankato Clinic has and how many people we could connect. I thought the clinic would be a great place for us to start being involved in that project as well,” said Dr. Katie Smentek, M.D., a pediatrician at Mankato Clinic.

Mankato Clinic says that the act of recycling especially soft plastics is simple and painless to do.

