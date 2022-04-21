Crews respond to fire in downtown Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters responded to a fire in downtown Kasson Thursday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the call came in around 4:09 p.m. for a fire in a building on West Main Street. Fire officials said an apartment in one of the buildings was on fire.

No word on what caused the fire. No one was home when the fire started. The Red Cross has been notified to help those displaced.

Kasson and Mantorville fire departments responded to the fire, as well as Dodge Center Ambulance.

