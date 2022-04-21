Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in downtown Kasson

Crews respond to fire in downtown Kasson
Crews respond to fire in downtown Kasson(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters responded to a fire in downtown Kasson Thursday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the call came in around 4:09 p.m. for a fire in a building on West Main Street. Fire officials said an apartment in one of the buildings was on fire.

No word on what caused the fire. No one was home when the fire started. The Red Cross has been notified to help those displaced.

Kasson and Mantorville fire departments responded to the fire, as well as Dodge Center Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lourdes High School
Student upset with Lourdes High School prom policy
Rochester woman featured in WW commercial
Rochester woman celebrates weight loss success in national commercial
Carlos O’Kelly’s in Rochester is closing
Carlos O’Kelly’s in Rochester is closing
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Duluth Stand Off
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis

Latest News

No Mow May coming back to Rochester
No Mow May coming back to Rochester
Man Saves Choking Baby, Darian Leddy Reports
open sign in window with downtown Rochester reflection
More businesses flock to downtown, prime real estate still vacant
"No Mow May" yard sign
“No Mow May” returns to Rochester
More businesses flock to downtown, prime real estate still vacant
More businesses flock to downtown, prime real estate still vacant