Cause of Albert Lea auto shop fire was accidental

Albert Lea fire
Albert Lea fire(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The cause of an Albert Lea auto shop fire that happened in March has been determined as an accident.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, the cause of the March 30 fire at Dave Syverson Auto Center was caused by sparks from welding in the shop area landing on wooden products and other materials on the floor.

After shop employees left for the day, the materials caught on fire and the fire spread to a semi-truck parked nearby.

The Albert Lea fire and police departments were dispatched just before 8 p.m. March 30 to a fire alarm at the dealership. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.

One person was still on-site performing cleaning duties and left the building by the time emergency crews arrived.

Crews extinguished the fire, which was contained to the truck body shop portion of the building.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Glenville and Clarks Grove fire departments, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: No injuries after fire at Albert Lea auto shop, cause unknown

