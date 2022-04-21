Bright and pleasant today; warmer with strong storm chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying the sunniest day of the week right now thanks to a strong area of high pressure that is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon and evening with a west breeze of around 15 miles per hour that will diminish nicely in the latter part of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, so this will stand as the first time all week that we’ll be anywhere close to the seasonal average.

We'll have sunny skies with diminishing winds today and highs will be in the upper 50s. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken late tonight with some showers developing well after midnight ahead of a large storm system that will be approaching from the west. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees throughout the night with gusty southeast winds developing late.

We'll have scattered showers in the morning Friday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible late in the day and for the evening. (KTTC)

There will be a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the early evening on Friday, some of which may produce large hail in the area. (KTTC)

Expect showers throughout much of the morning Friday with just a few isolated late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies for most of the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s and a gusty southeast breeze that will reach 30 miles per hour at times.

There will be chances of rain Friday and Saturday with strong to severe storms late in the day on both occasions. (KTTC)

We'll have gusty, mild weather Saturday with a chance of isolated showers during the day. A line of potentially strong thunderstorms will develop late in the day along a cold front. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible. (KTTC)

Saturday will feature occasional sunshine during the day with a strong, gusty south wind that will help temperatures climb into the low 70s. A few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible, some of which may become strong to severe. the primary threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts in those storms. Gusts of wind throughout the day will be around 35 to 40 miles per hour.

Cooler, drier air will blow into the region on Sunday in the wake of the departing storm system. Expect bright, cool sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the low 50s and southwest winds will reach 30 miles per hour at times.

Winds will be rather strong between Friday and Sunday with gusts beyond 30 miles per hour. (KTTC)

We’ll have sunshine and cold winds on Monday with high temperatures only in the low 40s with a light breeze and upper 40s in store for our Tuesday.

We'll have gusty, mild weather heading into the weekend. There will be a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday. Cooler weather returns next week. (KTTC)

After a storm system generates a few spotty afternoon showers next Wednesday, temperatures will climb from the low 50s to the mid-50s for the remainder of the upcoming week. Additional rounds of rain will be possible next Friday and perhaps a portion of next Saturday with high temperatures in the 50s.

Expect mild temps this weekend with cooler, drier weather next week. (KTTC)

