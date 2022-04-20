Advertisement

Tracking another round of showers and storms on Friday and Saturday

Warm temperatures lead to the threat of storms on Saturday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking another round of showers and thunderstorms that are set to impact the upper Midwest Friday and again on Saturday. However, the weather on Thursday will be close to picture-perfect across the area.

Tomorrow Forecast
Tomorrow Forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be near the seasonal averages in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15 mph with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build into the area late Thursday night which will lead to our first rain chance Friday morning.

Saturday's Weather-Maker
Saturday's Weather-Maker(KTTC)

The severe threat on Friday looks to be low at this time. Some isolated storms Friday morning could produce some small hail and pockets of heavy rainfall. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s Saturday which could lead to a rich environment for thunderstorm development and growth. It’s still a little early to get into the exact timing and threats that we could see on Saturday. Right now, it appears NE IA has a higher chance of thunderstorms than SE MN. We’ll have more details on this storm setup Thursday and Friday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Conditions will clear for Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. High temperatures will take a nose dive into early next week. Highs will fall back into the 40s Monday and Tuesday. Hopefully, temperatures will warm into the 50s Wednesday and stay there through the following weekend.

Nick

