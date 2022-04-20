Advertisement

State, federal lawmakers attend Highway 14 groundbreaking

State, federal lawmakers attend Highway 14 groundbreaking
State, federal lawmakers attend Highway 14 groundbreaking
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Local, state and federal leaders broke ground Tuesday on the Highway 14 expansion project between Nicollet and New Ulm.

The event started with a moment of silence to remember the lives lost on Highway 14 over the years and to honor affected families.

“Folks who have lived in southern Minnesota know that Highway 14 is the lifeblood of this area. It is also one of the most dangerous highways and, as I said, we all have stories of losing neighbors and relatives on this stretch of road,” Gov. Tim Walz said.

Local leaders were joined by Walz and Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith in Courtland Tuesday morning.

“This is a moment of compilation, so many times you write bills or you pass things late at night and they are just lines on a page. We see the actual idea turning into action,” Klobuchar said.

“This is exactly what taxpayer dollars should be used to do: to make our roads work, our economy work and to make our roads safer,” Smith added.

Walz has worked on expanding Highway 14 to four lanes both as a member of Congress representing southern Minnesota and as governor.

“There are few things that we do in a government that has such collaboration. It’s a nonpartisan issue. It brings in the business community, federal, state and local officials. The partnership around this shows how things can be done,” Walz said.

Detours are already in place to reroute drivers along Highways 68, 15 and 169.

The project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes and make a few other safety improvements.

This is expected to be a two-year project.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip store on Valley High Road Northwest in Rochester
Law enforcement searching for domestic assault suspect in NW Rochester
Carlos O’Kelly’s in Rochester is closing
Carlos O’Kelly’s in Rochester is closing
Michaels Restaurant & Lounge Sign
Rochester City Council votes to allow demolition of former Michaels restaurant building
Lourdes High School
Student upset with Lourdes High School prom policy
Blaine Halvorson
Kasson Marine’s legacy to live on through a scholarship, memorial fund

Latest News

Sexual Violence Awareness
Sexual Violence Awareness
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads
Sexual Assault Awareness Ribbon
Sexual violence awareness: knowing the signs and how to prevent it
Lourdes High School
Student upset with Lourdes High School prom policy
After city council meeting
Future of former Michaels restaurant is unclear