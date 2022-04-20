Advertisement

Police responding to shooting at Peruvian ambassador’s home

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the...
The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police are responding to a report of a shooting at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear and it wasn’t known if anyone was injured.

Police referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip store on Valley High Road Northwest in Rochester
Law enforcement searching for domestic assault suspect in NW Rochester
Carlos O’Kelly’s in Rochester is closing
Carlos O’Kelly’s in Rochester is closing
Michaels Restaurant & Lounge Sign
Rochester City Council votes to allow demolition of former Michaels restaurant building
Lourdes High School
Student upset with Lourdes High School prom policy
Blaine Halvorson
Kasson Marine’s legacy to live on through a scholarship, memorial fund

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
The mother of a 5-year-old-boy found dead in a Massachusetts state park was indicted Friday.
Mother of boy found dead in park facing murder charge
The Baby Box is a sophisticated device, installed in safe haven locations, featuring climate...
2nd newborn safely surrendered at Indiana fire station this month
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Majority of Americans want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll