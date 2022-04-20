Advertisement

Olmsted County K9 to receive donated body armor

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is getting some new gear for one of its K9 dogs thanks to a grant.

K9 Ranger will be receiving a custom-fit bullet and stab protective vest in the coming weeks.

K9 Ranger
K9 Ranger(KTTC)

Through the grant, the vest is donated from a non-profit organization called ‘Vested Interest in K9s’.

One vest can cost around $2,000 depending on the level of protection.

Each vest is embroidered with a sentiment to a former K9 from around the county and K9 Ranger’s vest will have a special tie to Olmsted County.

“This one is actually my retired canines actual vest,” Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office K9 Supervisor Sgt. Ryan Mangan said. “His was ‘In memory of Rocco, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’. And actually, K9 Ranger’s will have in memory of K9 Rajko, which is Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office canine that just past away this summer of cancer.”

Sgt. Ryan Mangan shows what body armor will look like
Sgt. Ryan Mangan shows what body armor will look like(KTTC)

K9 Ranger graduated canine school last year and is now old enough to be fitted for the vest since he is done growing.

The vest is expected to arrive in six to eight weeks.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip store on Valley High Road Northwest in Rochester
Law enforcement searching for domestic assault suspect in NW Rochester
Down by Riverside concerts
Rochester Civic Music announces acts for “Down by the Riverside” concert series
Carlos O’Kelly’s in Rochester is closing
Carlos O’Kelly’s in Rochester is closing
fire
Overnight fire at Peace United Church in NE Rochester
CROOKED PINT ALE HOUSE WEB PAG
After two year hiatus, Crooked Pint Ale House returns to Rochester

Latest News

Cleanup in Taopi
Mower County reports great progress as cleanup efforts continue in Taopi
RST
Passengers reacts to RST & RPT dropping mask requirement
Travelers react to dropping mask mandate, Darian Leddy Reports
Emergency management reports great progress as cleanup efforts continue in Taopi