Olmsted County K9 to receive donated body armor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is getting some new gear for one of its K9 dogs thanks to a grant.

K9 Ranger will be receiving a custom-fit bullet and stab protective vest in the coming weeks.

K9 Ranger (KTTC)

Through the grant, the vest is donated from a non-profit organization called ‘Vested Interest in K9s’.

One vest can cost around $2,000 depending on the level of protection.

Each vest is embroidered with a sentiment to a former K9 from around the county and K9 Ranger’s vest will have a special tie to Olmsted County.

“This one is actually my retired canines actual vest,” Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office K9 Supervisor Sgt. Ryan Mangan said. “His was ‘In memory of Rocco, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’. And actually, K9 Ranger’s will have in memory of K9 Rajko, which is Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office canine that just past away this summer of cancer.”

Sgt. Ryan Mangan shows what body armor will look like (KTTC)

K9 Ranger graduated canine school last year and is now old enough to be fitted for the vest since he is done growing.

The vest is expected to arrive in six to eight weeks.

