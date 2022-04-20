Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls construction to begin Thursday

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists can expect to see crews out Thursday to begin the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls construction.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), crews will begin routing traffic to single lanes in each direction through the work zone north of Zumbrota.

Traffic between Goodhue County Road 50 and just past Highway 57 at Hader will be traveling in the southbound lanes. Traffic between Goodhue County Road 1 to just north of Highway 57 at Hader will be traveling in the northbound lanes.

MnDOT said construction will begin building the Highway 57/County Road 8 interchange with crews working on the northbound portion of the new Highway 52 bridge. Reconstruction of the southbound Highway 52 pavement will be occurring north of this location.

Motorists can expect delays at times through the construction zone especially during mornings, evenings, and weekends.

Traffic impacts are as follows:

Single lane closures and head-to-head traffic - Crews will be reducing Highway 52 to a single lane in each direction beginning one mile north of County 1 Boulevard and extending to 415th Street.

Motorists can expect single lane closures and lane shifts for approximately 6.3 miles. Signs will give advance notice of lane changes.

County Road 9 detour

Motorists traveling southbound on Highway 52 will exit at County 1 Boulevard. to access County Road 9.

Motorists traveling on County Road 9 will utilize County 1 Boulevard north to connect to Highway 52 southbound.

County Road 8 detour

Motorists traveling southbound on Highway 52 will exit at County Road 1 and travel south to connect to County Road 8 on the west side of Highway 52, or travel south on County Road 1, easts on County Road 9 to connect to County Road 8 on the east side of Highway 52.

Motorists traveling on Highway 52 north will exit at County Road 9, and travel east to connect to County Road 8, or travel west, head southbound on County 1 Boulevard to connect to County Road 8.

Highway 57 and County Road 8 at Highway 52 interchange construction detour

Motorists traveling northbound on Highway 52 will exit at Highway 60 west to connect to Highway 57.

Motorists traveling on Highway 57 will travel east on Highway 60 to connect to Highway 52.

Roadway access closures - Permanent township roadway access closures to Highway 52 will occur in conjunction with the roadway restrictions. These closures are permanent to improve long-term safety along Highway 52 by reducing uncontrolled intersection access. These access closures include:

90th Avenue

100th Avenue

110th Avenue

MnDOT said motorists should expect delays, go hands-free and minimize other distractions, follow posted speed limits, and avoid making lane changes within work zones.

To learn more about southeast Minnesota construction projects, visit MnDOT’s website here.

