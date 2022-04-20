Future of former Michaels restaurant is unclear

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester says it only received what is called a resolution for early demolition from the owners of the former Michael’s restaurant property.

“At this time the city hasn’t seen any demolition permits. We also haven’t seen any development applications or development proposals on site. At this time, we have just received a resolution for early demolition,” said Josh Johnsen, Rochester’s interim community development manager.

That resolution now gives the owners three years to apply for a redevelopment TIF district.

“The property owners with an early resolution agreement, have the ability to demolish the building now, but within three years still meet that blight test for a redevelopment TIF District,” said Johnsen.

TIF stands for Tax Increment Financing, which would give the property owners their money back on any increases in the property taxes of the space they choose to redevelop.

“In this case, what we would do is a ‘pay-as-you-go’ increment, where a property owner would still pay taxes, but would be reimbursed a certain amount of that increment each year,” said Johnsen.

The city says it has not received plans for the demolition of the former restaurant, which has now been vacant for eight years, one city councilwoman, says that teardown is coming soon.

“I understand the building’s gonna be torn down soon, probably before summer, and we’ll see what happens,” said Rochester City Councilwoman Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick,

The building is owned by Titan Development and Investments, a real estate developer in Rochester. KTTC reached out to the owners but did not receive a response.

Kirkpatrick said the council’s role is to approve the next steps for the space.

“Ultimately, the role will be to approve any future development that’s there,” said Kirkpatrick.

